Yohji Brian Takayoshi Obituary
TAKAYOSHI, YOHJI BRIAN (44) passed away on November 7, 2019 in Torrance. He is survived by his mother, Mimi Takayoshi; brothers, Seigo and Keigo (Caroline) Takayoshi; nephews, Kazuki, Kenji and Keizo Takayoshi; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM at LA Holiness Church, 3660 S. Gramercy Pl., Los Angeles. Family requests Aloha/business casual attire and flowers be omitted. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2019
