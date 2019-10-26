|
|
August 10, 1943 - October 16, 2019 Yoichi John Asari, 76, born on August 10, 1943, raised in Culver City, and resident of Moorpark, CA, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019.He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 39 years, daughter Lisa and son David.He is also survived by siblings Kayo Nakatani, Shunji Asari and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Setsuyo and Yoshio Asari.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019