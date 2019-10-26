Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Yoichi Asari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yoichi John Asari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yoichi John Asari Obituary
August 10, 1943 - October 16, 2019 Yoichi John Asari, 76, born on August 10, 1943, raised in Culver City, and resident of Moorpark, CA, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019.He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 39 years, daughter Lisa and son David.He is also survived by siblings Kayo Nakatani, Shunji Asari and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Setsuyo and Yoshio Asari.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ 2pm at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yoichi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now