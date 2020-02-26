Home

Yoshihiro Burt Kawauchi Obituary
June 14, 1927 - February 11, 2020 92, of Huntington Beach, CA, born in Japan, he passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Tamiko Kawauchi; son, Mark (Becky) Kawauchi and daughter, Coleen Kawauchi; grandchildren, Matthew and Micah; and brother, Kazuo (Haruko) Kawauchi. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family service will be held per his request. www.greenhillsmemorial.com (310) 831-0311
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
