Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
More Obituaries for Yoshiko Yonamine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yoshiko Helen Yonamine


1926 - 2019
Yoshiko Helen Yonamine Obituary
February 17, 1926 - October 6, 2019 Helen Yoshiko Yonamine, 93-year-old, Hawaii-born resident of Gardena, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2019. Helen is survived by her sons, Bruce, Glenn (Shirley), Thomas, Clayton Yonamine; daughter, Debra Rikimaru; grandchildren, Dayna (Matthew) Rosso, Erik, Adam and Michael Yonamine; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. Funeral service was held on November 14th at Green Hills Memorial Park. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 19, 2019
