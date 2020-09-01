1/
Yoshiko Kaneko
January 24, 1925 - July 21, 2020 Yoshiko Kaneko, 95, Terminal Island born Nisei, and long time resident of Monterey Park, passed away peacefully at Hollenbeck Palms.Daughter of the late Taiji and Tochi Kawaguchi, she was predeceased by her husband Hayao Kaneko and brothers Mike and Henry Kawaguchi. She is survived by her children: Ryoji Lloyd (Marie) Kaneko, Grace (John) Yamamoto and Clyde Kaneko; grandchildren Laura Kaneko (Laurie Ignacio), Justin Yamamoto (Ashley Arlotti), Lynnette Yamamoto (Alfred Garcia), Matthew Yamamoto and Michelle Yamamoto; brother Kouki Kawaguchi, sister Taiko Fujinami of Salt Lake City, UT, and sisters-in-law Mine Kawaguchi and Mitsi Kawaguchi; plus many nieces and nephews.Her kindness, generosity and loving spirit will be greatly missed.Due to the COVID pandemic, services were private. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
