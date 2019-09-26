|
|
October 17, 1919 - August 27, 2019 Yoshiko Nakamura passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was predeceased by her husband Yoshio George Nakamura of 64 years. She was born in Billings, Montana and was raised in Hiroshima, Japan. She worked for Chicken of the Sea fish cannery until she retired.She was an active member of the Long Beach Buddhist Church and the Long Beach Cultural Center. She is survived by her daughters, Reiko Ogawa, Kiyoko (Gene) Chikami, Emiko Takeda.Grandchildren, Mitchell, Arleen (Ron) Chikami Schafer, Christopher (Elaine) Chikami, Charlotte Lew and Todd Ogawa. Great grandchildren, Tahlena (Brian) Chikami Williams, Jarrett and Jade Lew and Koji Schafer and many nieces and nephews in Japan. Private memorial services were held on September 21, 2019. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 26, 2019