Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yoshio Oyama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yoshio Oyama

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yoshio Oyama Obituary
December 9, 1931 - October 14, 2019 (87), Veteran of Korean Conflict, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Torrance. He is survived by his wife, Asako Oyama; children, Richard (Rita) and Robert (Linda) Oyama, and June (Teruo) Shimonishi; grandchildren, Skye and Lauren Oyama, and Hisashi Shimonishi; brother, Saburo Oyama; sisters-in-law, Saeko Oyama and Hanako (Kenji) Yanaka of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Gyokei Yokoyama from Long Beach Buddhist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yoshio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.