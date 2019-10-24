|
|
December 9, 1931 - October 14, 2019 (87), Veteran of Korean Conflict, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Torrance. He is survived by his wife, Asako Oyama; children, Richard (Rita) and Robert (Linda) Oyama, and June (Teruo) Shimonishi; grandchildren, Skye and Lauren Oyama, and Hisashi Shimonishi; brother, Saburo Oyama; sisters-in-law, Saeko Oyama and Hanako (Kenji) Yanaka of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Gyokei Yokoyama from Long Beach Buddhist Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 24, 2019