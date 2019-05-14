Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Yoshiye Awaya

Yoshiye Awaya Obituary
(91), passed away on April 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her sons, Henry and Edward (Theresa Techy) Awaya; granddaughters, Anne, Elizabeth, Lauren and Chloe Awaya; sisters, Helen Yamamura and Kazuko (Hiromi) Ueda, the latter of Japan; nieces in the U.S., Mary (Jay) Tahata and Patti (Jay) Takata; nieces in Japan, Mariko (Akihito) Kamei and Keiko (Hiroshi) Fujii; nephews in Japan, Hajime Chiba and Tatsuro (Tomoko) Ueda; and many other relatives. A private graveside memorial service was held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Richard Furukawa from Johrei Fellowship officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2019
