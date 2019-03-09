|
Yukichi (Harry) Ido, born March 2, 1921, in Wakayama-Ken, Japan, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2019, at his home in Mar Vista surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Umeka, 5 children and their spouses, 11 grandkids and their spouses, 17 great-grandkids, along with his brother (Katsuji) and sister (Kimiko). Private memorial service was held on his birthday. Thoughts of condolence are appreciated, please no koden. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 9, 2019