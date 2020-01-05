Home

Yukie Rikimaru Obituary
September 17, 1927 - January 1, 2020 Yukie Rikimaru, 92-year-old resident of Los Angeles peacefully passed away on January 1st. Yukie is survived by son Paul Rikimaru: sisters Hisaye Masutani and Asako Mishima: and brother Sei Masutani-- plus many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Yukie was preceded in death by husband Satoshi Arthur Rikimaru. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 A.M. at Fukui "Chapel in the Garden" with Reverend Mark Nakagawa officiating.707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90021. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020
