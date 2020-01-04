Home

Age 94 passed away on December 30, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Mary Shizuko Mitsuuchi and son, Gary Mitsuuchi; he is survived by his sons, Paul (Karen) and Brent (Wendy); grandchildren, Garrett, Keith and Madison; brother, John (Nobuko) Mitsuuchi; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m. at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St., L.A. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 4, 2020
