Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Yukio Yamasaki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yukio "Yuki" Yamasaki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yukio "Yuki" Yamasaki Obituary
June 14, 1932 - February 7, 2019 Age 86, passed away on February 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yoshiko "Yoshi" Yamasaki; son, Brian Yukio (Jennifer Schutzman) Yamasaki; grandchildren, Alec and Natalie Yamasaki; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St in Torrance.The family kindly requests no flowers. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now