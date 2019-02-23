|
June 14, 1932 - February 7, 2019 Age 86, passed away on February 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yoshiko "Yoshi" Yamasaki; son, Brian Yukio (Jennifer Schutzman) Yamasaki; grandchildren, Alec and Natalie Yamasaki; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St in Torrance.The family kindly requests no flowers. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2019