August 23, 1921 - May 23, 2020 Yung-Jung Lee passed away at the age of 98 in South El Monte, after battling COVID-19 pandemic. A San Gabriel resident for almost two decades, he is survived by wife Tseng-I Lee, four sons, and numerous grand and great grandchildren.Born in China and lived through the various wars of the time, he moved with his wife and son to Taiwan in 1948 as part of the government's evacuation during the communist take-over. He was a rare scholar during that age, having attended university and joining civil service after. While in government, he continued his scholarship. In 1964 he won the United Nations Demography Association's scholarship to research demography in Bombay. In 1967-68 he was awarded a prestigious two-year scholarship to attend Princeton to study statistics and demography. Even in retirement and battling hearing impairment, he continued his passion for learning. In 1983 he attended the University of Central Oklahoma to study Computer Science, while also earning an MBA degree. Then in 1989 he pursued a Master of Education degree in Montpellier France.He lived and championed values of health and education, eschewing commercial pursuits even as capitalism fueled economic growth over the second half century of his life. He instilled those values in his family, often channeling virtues of historic Chinese philosophers and poets. He lived cleanly, avoiding smoking and drinking, while settling on his preferred tea.His family remembers his fondness for learning languages (BBC every morning, French in his fancy) and exceptional memory in reciting ancient Chinese poetry. Encouraging his children to pursue education abroad, he often dipped into retirement funds in support. The range and volume of educational credentials achieved by his progeny are a testament to this guidance.His learnings opened him to appreciate the world by living fully. He traveled avidly, enjoyed local cuisines, and practiced physical activities like biking, swimming, and Chinese arm swing exercise. He creatively conjured his own poems in social settings. We honor his force of nature, driven by rare values and the bright spark of his being.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store