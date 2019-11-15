|
November 25, 1940 - November 7, 2019 Sohn, Yunpyo Hong, age 78, born in Seoul, Korea (November 25, 1940), passed away November 7th at 6:10 p.m. in Fullerton, CA (November 7, 2019); she was 78 years old. Yunpyo was the third child of five. Yunpyo's life was marked by her pioneering spirit, as she received multiple higher-level degrees at a time when it was uncommon for a Korean woman to receive an education. Upon attaining her medical degree in 1971, she received a J-1 Exchange Visitor Program visa, which enabled migration to the United States. In these years, she completed two residencies, specializing in pathology. During this period, she also married Soon Ho Sohn in Silver Springs, Maryland. By 1974, Yunpyo and Soon settled in Santa Monica and started a family. A bigger home and better job opportunities encouraged them to relocate to Fullerton in 1980. Yunpyo continued to climb the ranks of her specialty, which culminated in her election as a fellow to the College of American Pathologists in 1994. She is survived by her husband (Soon Ho Sohn), four children (Richard, Julianne, Stephen, and John), five grandchildren, who all live in the Southern California area, and three siblings (Ju Pyo, In Pyo, Hyung Pyo).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019