MATSUNAGA, Yuri, 91, Los Angeles, CA born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: husband, Hideo A. Matsunaga; son Geoffrey (Masako) Matsunaga; daughter, Carol (Steve Ogasa) Matsunaga; sons, Keith (Ron Molina) Matsunaga and Dr. Jon (Stephanie) Matsunaga; daughter, Kim (Michael Hurley) Matsunaga; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Private family celebration of life service was held on Friday, October 25, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Canon Richard Van Horn officiating.The family requests that, in lieu of koden, donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in memory of Mrs. Yuri Matsunaga. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2019