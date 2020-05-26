March 6, 1928 - May 17, 2020 Yuriko Lily Yokoyama, a long time resident of Los Angeles, passed away on May 17, 2020 of natural causes.Lily is survived by her sister, Lois Hirotsu, her daughter, Julia Yokoyama and Wayne Imamura, her son, John Yokoyama and wife Carrie, and her son, Paul Yokoyama and wife Yukiko and her four grandchildren Kendyl, Jordyn, Kane and Vivian and other relatives here and in Japan. Lily was preceded in death by her husband, Motokazu Yokoyama.Lily was born in La Mirada, California, moved back to Japan as a young child and graduated high school there. She returned to Los Angeles and met and married Motokazu Yokoyama and together they opened The Kokusai Theatre in Los Angeles. They owned and operated the theater for many years while raising 3 children. The Kokusai Theatre was well known among the locals and even some celebrities. They retired and closed the theatre in 1986 and then enjoyed babysitting their grandchildren.Lily was a great cook and was known for her feast on New Year's Day which was enjoyed by everyone. She was a volunteer at Keiro Nursing Home for many years and loved to tend to her garden – consisting of Satsuma tangerines, miniature grapefruits, flowers and vegetables.Lily remained in good health her whole life and her smile and kind, thoughtful nature will be remembered in our hearts forever.



