Yuriko Nishisaka (93) passed away on February 12, 2020 in Fountain Valley. She was predeceased by her husband, Art Nishisaka, her son, Randy Nishisaka, daughter, Mary Ann Nishisaka, and brother, Masami Sanada; and is survived by her daughter, Merrie Nishisaka, and son, Scott (Aileen) Nishisaka; grandchildren, Brent, Mark, Kylie, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, and Ava; sister-in-law, Haruko Sanada. She is also survived by many relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles. The family kindly requests casual attire and to omit flowers. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020