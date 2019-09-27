|
August 7, 1925 - September 13, 2019 Born to Florence and Max Abelman in New York City on August 7, 1925 years, passed away peacefully in Valencia, California on September 13, 2019 at the age of 94.She moved to Los Angeles to make a new life for herself, fueled by a desire to make a difference for those less fortunate. She forged a respected lifelong career as a fundraiser for the ACLU, then the .She met the love of her life, Harry Rosen, in 1972 at a UCLA lecture. Harry and Yvette wed that year.Yvette embraced her new family with Harry, his adult children, Dana and David, and their families, Dana's late husband Larry Greatman and David's wife Gail Odom. She loved her four grandchildren – – Craig and Shana Greatman, Ariel and Noah Rosen, and delighted at Shana's marriage to Jeff Swers and Noah's marriage to Hannah Wood. The birth of her great grandchildren Isaac Swers, Zoe and Chaya Greatman gave her great joy. She welcomed Dana's second husband, Joel Hoffman, and celebrated in the marriage of Craig to Lisa.Yvette was devoted to her extended family, her brothers Billy and Charles, her sister-in-law Marilyn Abelman. She had deep feelings for her nephews Michael and Loren.She frequently visited with Harry's brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bev Rosen, their children-especially their daughter Dale Rosen-and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting Harry's brother-in-law Seymour Slive and his wife Zoya Slive. She was especially close to her niece Katya Slive and her longtime partner Joe Umphres in Santa Monica.Yvette was a devoted life partner to her husband. She enjoyed their many, many friends, frequent dinner parties, outings and travels. She loved art and theatre and music and informed conversation. Yvette and Harry traveled the world together, visiting nearly 50 countries. After Harry passed away in 2012, Yvette moved to a senior care community in order to maintain a circle of friends and social engagement. Yvette's life was suffused with enthusiasm and keen appreciation of life's treasures, exuberant beyond measure, and with a lifelong love and concern for her cherished family. We celebrate the memory of her spark, her vitality, her engagement in the world, her love of her family and her friends.A celebration of Yvette's life and memory will be held in the future.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019