January 23, 1937 - July 2, 2020 Yvon passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 83 on July 2, 2020, with his loving wife Pauline at his side.Born in Roanne, France on January 23, 1937 to Louis and Antoinette Hunckler, Yvon was raised by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Emile Hunckler. Yvon was a proud man and highly-regarded chef who worked hard his entire life. He cherished his family, including his wife Pauline, nicknamed Shu, who was his best friend, confidant and soulmate; his daughter Julie, nicknamed Jules, the apple of his eye; and his beloved grandchildren, Jarred and Wyatt.Among Yvon's earliest memories was his fear during WWII, when the Nazis marched into Paris, then his relief and happiness the moment the Americans arrived to liberate France. With the dream of living in the US, the young chef arrived in Los Angeles at the age of 26, with two suitcases and just a few dollars in his pocket. His first stop was to get freshly squeezed orange juice at a store in West Los Angeles. With his trademark determination, he learned to speak English by watching old movies so that he could work at some of the best restaurants in the US.Yvon's intense dedication to the craft of cooking began at the age of 15, when he was employed as an apprentice to the head chef at a restaurant in his hometown of Roanne, France. At 20-years-old, he served in the military, where he worked as a chef for the commander of the French Navy.His career took him on a path that few have traveled, working at famous hotels including The Grand Hotel locations in Vittel, France, Birmingham, England and Oran, Algeria, and The Hotel De Paris in Monte Carlo. He was also on staff at restaurants such as Le Vendome Casino in Aix en Provence, France, Restaurant Chantegrille in Geneva, Switzerland, the Tunisia Palace Hotel in Tunis, Tunisia, and the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.His final position starting in April, 1975, was company chef for Merle Norman Cosmetics and private chef for its owners, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Nethercutt. Merle Norman Cosmetics published Yvon's book of recipes "Dining at San Sylmar," a copy of which is at the Library of Congress. An excerpt from the book declares "he delights in making a dish as beautiful as it is tasty."A true Renaissance man, Yvon enjoyed classical music and musicians, particularly pianists, and was a fan of Broadway musicals, with "Phantom of the Opera" being one of his favorites. He had an enormous stamp collection, an antique metal toy car collection, and was a lighthouse enthusiast, collecting David Winter lighthouses and cottages.Yvon's most cherished moments were enjoying delicious meals cooked by himself or others, surrounded by friends and family. The most special occasions for Yvon and Pauline were their annual Christmas dinner parties, with Yvon creating a spectacular menu and Pauline preparing an elegant table. Yvon kept a journal of what was served to ensure that he would change the menu every year for his honored guests.His favorite restaurant was Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills, where he would order the biggest, rarest cut of prime rib. Yvon also enjoyed a good hamburger now and then, as well as the apple pie a la mode at The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles. He and Pauline traveled extensively, with one of their most memorable trips being a cruise around the world. Yvon was exhilarated to climb to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. He also visited his friends and relatives in France as often as he could. Rain became one of the ever-present spiritual signs of happiness for Yvon. It rained on his first date with Pauline at the Blue Moon Café, on their wedding day and nearly every wedding anniversary. It also rained the day of his passing, and a red cardinal-yet another sign of spirituality-was sighted fluttering around their home in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, ensuring that Yvon continues to watch over Pauline. Yvon Hunckler is survived by his wife Pauline Hunckler, his daughter Julie (Dach) Dachtler stepchildren Christine (Daniel) Nahaku, Brian (Angela) Cole, former son-in-law Joe Osio, grandchildren Jarred Osio and Wyatt Osio, step-grandchildren Britney (Hans) Erickson and Bryce Nahaku, sister Nicolle Galalabert and nephew/godson Yve Hunckler. He was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Hunckler. Visitation will be held at Green Hill Funeral Home, 400 East Teel Rd., Sapulpa, OK 74066 on Tuesday, July 7 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Services will be held at Sapulpa Holiness Church, 1220 S. Wickham Rd., Sapulpa, OK 74066 on Wednesday, July 8 at 1:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store