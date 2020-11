Or Copy this URL to Share

November 1948 - October 2020 Age 71, passed away at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on October 14th. She is survived by her father Severiano Alvarado, children Jennifer, Joe and five grandchildren Steven, Nicole, Tristian, Katlyn and Andrew. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony on November, 11, 2020.



