February 8, 1925 - April 17, 2020 A Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary for 65 years, Sister Yvonne (Marie Sean) Rushton died on April 17, 2020 at the age of 95, at Regina Residence, Orange, California. One of five children, Yvonne was born in Victorville, California to Rowland and Catherine Rushton. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Ted. She is survived by her sisters, Sister Audrey Rushton and Sister Renée Rushton, who are also members of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, and her brother Rowland. After working for eight years in the Bank of America, in North Hollywood, Sister Yvonne entered the RSHM in Tarrytown, New York in 1952. Later she ministered there as a Finance Officer for Marymount College and as Treasurer for the Eastern American Province. Her next assignments were in Boca Raton, Florida and Arlington, Virginia. In 1966, Sister Yvonne transferred to the Western American Province and served in the Controller's Office at Loyola Marymount University and as RSHM Provincial Treasurer. Following her retirement from Loyola Marymount, she ministered at the Gathering Place Thrift Shop. Wherever she served, Sister Yvonne was known for her kindness, compassion, and wisdom.Burial services will be private. A memorial liturgy for Sister Yvonne will be held at a later date when her loved ones will be able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, 441 N. Garfield Ave. Montebello, CA 90640.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020