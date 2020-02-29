|
December 12, 1937 - February 18, 2020 Zack H. Haddad, M.D., passed away in Los Angeles, California, on February 18th. Born in Cairo, Egypt, on December 12, 1937, to Haroun and Lella Haddad, Zack was forced to flee Egypt in 1957 during the expulsion of Egypt's Jewish population. Zack immigrated to Paris, France and attended medical school at the University of Paris. He then moved to the U.S. and completed his medical training and residencies. He married Eveline Lifton in 1963 and was married for 13 years. Zack completed a Pediatric Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at Children's Hospital of L.A. He served as Director of Allergy and Immunology at L.A. County-USC Medical Center for almost 30 years and was a Professor of Pediatrics at the USC School of Medicine, training 32 Fellows and publishing numerous research papers. Zack was a USC Keck School of Medicine Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics. Zack's other great passions were studying and collecting Art Nouveau antiques and African Art. He was a food critic, a world traveler, and spoke 7 languages. He had a lifelong connection to Judaism and his Sephardic heritage. He was a scholar of philosophy, art, and history. Zack lived life to its fullest and was much loved by his family and friends. Above all else, Zack adored spending time with his three grandchildren. Zack is survived by his two children, Ari Haddad and Lara (Eric) Tochner, and his beloved grandchildren, Yoseph, Lilly and Daniel.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020