|
|
September 8, 1922 - March 4, 2020 Zane Faught Watts, longtime resident of Downey, passed away in Sherman Oaks on March 4 at the age of 97 with her daughters at her side. Zane was born in Tulare, California. She graduated from Huntington Park High School and Compton College. Zane was married to Bill Watts for 72 years and is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Cohen and Valerie Watts, grandson Aaron Cohen and niece Sharon Olson.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020