1924 - 2019 Zdenko Francis Lucaric, MD, 95, passed away peacefully Friday morning July 19, 2019 at his home in Northridge. Beloved husband of Carol Lucaric (Sypniewski). He was the proud father of Francis (Debra) Lucaric, Liana Lucaric and Rene (Kara) Lucaric. Grandpa to Sosy and Ani Boghossian, Patrick, Izzy, Emelia, Anika, Eliana, Olivia, Niko and Nikolas Lucaric. The son of Zdenka Zbierzchowski and Ljudevit Lucari?, Zdenko was born in Zagreb, Yugoslavia in 1924. He completed his medical school education at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium and then his residency training in Internal Medicine in New Jersey where he met Carol. Together they moved to California in 1961 to begin his private practice in Pacoima and served the community for 25 years. He subsequently joined the staff at Serra Memorial Hospital in Sun Valley where he served his patients until his retirement. In addition to spending time with his family and career, Zdenko loved to travel. He became immersed in the cultures of the countries where he traveled and over time would perfect speaking nine languages. He enjoyed physical fitness, sports, photography, music, and playing the piano. He studied piano under the pianist/composer Božidar Kunz during the 1930's and was particularly talented at being able to hear a song and play it by ear on the piano. He was an avid chess player and could think of nothing more relaxing than a challenging game of chess with one of his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a devoted family man and one who gave compassionate and excellent medical care to anyone in need. He was funny, intelligent, talented, generous, and disciplined. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.Visitation will be from 10-12 and funeral mass will be held at 1:00 with interment to follow. Services will be at Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries, 11160 Stranwood Avenue, Mission Hills, California 91345. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 23, 2019