Zeena (Meisner) Tendis

Zeena (Meisner) Tendis Obituary
September 5, 1921 - September 3, 2019 Strong, loving, caring, short. Zeena was all of these and more. She grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and worked as a secretary for a judge in D.C. during WWII. Zeena married Sam Tendis, had son Larry, moved to L.A. and had daughter Barbara. She was active in the Kindershule and Mittleshuke movements. She was the registrar for camp JCA for more than 20 years and loved it! She was a member of the Women's Strike for Peace and other community organizations. Zeena was delighted when Larry married Stefanie and immediately made her part of the family. Zeena loved folk music and dance, ballet, opera, classical music - and Willie Nelson! She developed long-lasting friendships that brought her great joy, and loved her family deeply. We will miss you dearly, mom, but as you often said, "That's Life!" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , the , or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
