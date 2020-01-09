ASHEVILLE —Lou passed away on New Year's Eve day at Givens Estates in Asheville, NC, where she had been a valued resident for 13 years.

She was born and grew up in Chesterfield, SC, surrounded by her three sisters, three brothers, and a large extended family. Her parents were Charles Laudie Hunley and Mary Violet Craig Hunley. They modeled the devotion to family, personal integrity, value of education and critical thought, and civic-mindedness exhibited by Lou during her own life of ninety-one and a half years.

She is survived in her generation by one brother, Frank Hunley of Monroe, NC, one sister, Betty Barrett of Laurinburg, NC, and a sister-in-law, Frances Hunley of Monroe. She was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

At Givens, she would plan events to bring people together for camaraderie. She was a giver who loved, appreciated, and connected personally with both family and many, many people. They became her friends and loved her in return.

She loved nature and created wonderful flowering gardens and landscapes throughout her life at residences in Columbia, Irmo, and Spartanburg, SC, and Monroe and Black Mountain, NC. She will be endlessly remembered for the garden masterpiece at the entrance to Asbury Commons and Wood Assisted Living at Givens.

During her life she had many achievements and adventures. After graduating from Columbia College of SC, she taught school, earned her doctorate at the University of South Carolina, taught at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, and the American School in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She enjoyed music and played the piano. She traveled and loved to recount riding an elephant to the younger children in the family. She spent time with family and friends and helped out wherever family needs arose particularly with her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.

Her memorial service is 1pm, Sunday, January 12, in the Norma F. Pulliam Chapel of Givens Estates.

Memorials may be sent to GERCSA, the staff appreciation fund at Givens, (c/o Givens Estates Development Office, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803) or a .