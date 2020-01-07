LAURINBURG — Abegail Shirley, 67, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel in Laurinburg, officiated by Pastor Toby Neal.

Born November 10, 1952 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Alton Ray and Verna Mae Thompson Taylor. She was employed as a clerk in an accounting firm. She enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitch and loved yellow roses.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Shirley of the home; son, Ronald Wagner, Jr. (Susan) of Laurinburg; stepson, Brian Shirley (Deborah) of Raleigh; stepdaughter, Catherine Jackson of Bennettsville, SC; sisters, Patsy Ann Neal of Laurinburg and Kathy Olsen (John) of Fayetteville; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Alton Taylor, Jr. and Ricky Taylor.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of her sister, Patsy Neal at 1117 Hammond Dr., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

