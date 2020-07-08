WINSTON SALEM — Adell Cottingham Page was born May 13, 1919 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, loving daughter of the late Lawrence Henry Cottingham and Ethel Masten Cottingham.

She was the devoted wife to the late George E. Page and loving mother of their three children. She retired after many years in the Optical industry. She was a member of the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church and loved serving others. Adell lived her life sharing love and dispersing joy to all she encountered. Her family will forever cherish the legacy of love she gave to each of them. After celebrating her 101 st birthday in May, Adell passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carey Page Cunningham; sisters, Ella White Cottingham Gluck and Billie Mae Cottingham Hackney.

Surviving are her children, George E. Page, Jr., (Annette) of Franklin, TN, Mark Cottingham Page (Diane) of Hermitage, TN and Pamela Page Hill (Bill) of Laurinburg, NC; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hill (Lara), Holly Hill Sinclair (John), Kenneth Page (Hope), Kevin Page (Daesha), Gregory Page (Elizabeth); great grandchildren, Ben Sinclair, Annadell Sinclair, Ella Grace Sinclair, Will Sinclair, Vivian Adell Page, Katherine Page, Braydon Cunningham, Champ Cunningham, Lily Grace Page, Seth Willis, Skylar Willis, Parker Page, and great-great grandchild, Holly Naomi Sinclair.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date in Hermitage, Tennessee.

