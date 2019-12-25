LAURINBURG — Funeral Services for Mrs. Almeta David will be held 2:00 pm Saturday December 28 at Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church in Laurinburg.Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg.

She is survived by one son Ronnie Littles of Laurinburg, four daughters Julia(William) Shannon, Nadine(James) McMillan and Betty(Eddie) Murphy all of Laurel Hill NC and Cynthia (Robert) Williams of Laurinburg. 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.