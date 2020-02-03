King, NC – Alton A. Coble, passed away in his 86th year on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a long decline in health. His family appreciates the tender and processional care provided by Universal Healthcare and Mountain Valley Hospice.

Mr. Coble was born February 11, 1933 in Richmond County, N. C. to the late Abbie Little Coble Sr. and Alma Shepherd Coble. He graduated from Rockingham High School in 1952 where he played football for the Rockingham Rockets. He earned an A.A. degree in 1954 from Wingate Junior College, he received his B. A. in 1956 from Wake Forest College. He proudly served in the U. S. Army from 1956 until 1958. Then in 1961 he received a Masters of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was an avid reader and loved nature and all sports.

Mr. Coble served churches in Bladen, Richmond and Scotland Counties. He helped to shape the minds of many young men and women during his lifetime. He was an Adjunct Professor of Religion at Campbell University, Fort Bragg, NC, Pope AFB, NC, and Gardner Webb College Richmond Center, Rockingham, NC from 1981 until 1997. In 1984, was a Certified Instructor of Seminary Extension Department of the Southern Baptist Convention and Director at Seminary Extension Center , Bladen Baptist Association in Bladen County, NC.

He gave years of dedicated service to may organizations. He cared deeply for his community and for people. While in Lisbon he volunteered as chairman of Clarkton Schools Bible Program. In Richmond County, he served as Chairman for numerous organizations including: the Rockingham Youth Breakfast, the church Softball, League, the Suicide Prevention committee and the Industrial Recruitment for the Red Cross Blood bank. Also, in Richmond County he served as Chairman of the Volunteer Hospital Chaplaincy Program at Richmond Memorial Hospital, was President of the Mental Health Association, and served at the YMCA and was a member of the Rockingham Civitan Club. He served as President of the North Carolina Mental Health Association State Board for six years and was the Chairman of the Committee on Organization and Affiliation in 1972. He was the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Scotland County Mental Health Center for two years, a member of Southeastern Area Mental Health Center Board from 1973 until 1986, Chairman of the Scotland County Church and Community Center Committee, and Chairman of the Scotland County Ministerial Fellowship for two years, served as President of the Pastor's Conference of the Pee Dee Baptist Association, was a Volunteer Chaplain at the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Scotland Subsidiary for 16 years, was a member of Wagram Men's Club, Scoutmaster of Troop 402, served as President of the Mental Health Association, , he was a member of the Citizen's Advisory Group of the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Scotland Subsidiary for eight years and served as the chairman in 1984. He was the Co-organizer and first Coordinator for Yokefellow Prison Ministry of the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Scotland Subsidiary, and served as the President of the Wagram School Parent Involvement Committee. was a member of Wagram Men's Club, and Scoutmaster of Troop 402.

He was an humble caring man, and received many awards and accolades throughout his life: the Service to Youth Award from the Richmond County YMCA, the Bell Award for Volunteer of the Year, for Scotland County Mental Health Association, the Faithful Service Award as Sunday School Director of Pee Dee Baptist Association, and Volunteer of the Year for the Southeast Region of the North Carolina Department of Correction, Scotland Subsidiary sponsorship.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Pierce, brother, Abbie L. (Tom) Coble, his beloved son, Brandon Scott Coble, and his loving stepson, Don Christopher Edwards.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of twenty-seven years, Shelby Edwards Coble of the home, his adored daughter, Altonia (Toni) Ann Coble of Atlanta, GA, his step children, Cathy Edwards, of King, Lynn Byrd and husband David of Belews Creek, and Charles Edwards and wife Kristen of Rockingham, he was a loving Grandpa/Pa Pa to eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, a brother, Harold Coble and wife Pricilla of Rockingham, and sister, Lois Barnes and husband Edward of Charlotte.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Chaplain Drew Southern officiating. Interment will take place at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 1042 Mountain View Church Rd, King, NC.

