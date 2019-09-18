LAURINBURG — Mr. Alton Raybon "Ray" Oxendine, age 81, of Laurinburg went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Ray was born February 9, 1938 in Lumberton, North Carolina, loving son of the late Jasper Amos Oxendine and Eva Evelyn Woodell Oxendine. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord, caring for his family, and being loyal to his work. He had a distinguished career as a supervisor with the Eaton Corporation, retiring after 35 years of service. He continued his working career with Richard Boles Funeral Service, retiring in 2018 after 16 years of faithful service. He was a former Boy Scout Master and a member of the Southern Heritage Motorcycle Club. He faithfully shared his love for Christ and served as a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Mr. Ray will forever be remembered as "a good man." He cared for everyone and always put others before himself. He loved sharing time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, working outside in his shop and yard, and especially going on scavenger trips with his son, Mark. He also enjoyed his time playing Santa Clause for the children, shopping at Wal-Mart, and dining out at Captain Larry's often. Ray will always be remembered as a loving husband; devoted father, grandfather, and brother; and faithful friend.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Tilley Oxendine of their home; sons, Bill Blue (Cheryl) of Pinehurst; Scott Blue of Laurinburg; and Mark Oxendine (Melanie) of Laurinburg; his daughter, Cindy Britt (Albert) of Georgia; his grandchildren, Mark II, Madison, Bryce, Amanda, Kimberly and Brandy; four great grandchildren, Cortana, Ava,

Eva and Anthony; his sisters, Julie Mazel Travis of Indianapolis, IN and Evelyn Fowler (Charles) of Laurel Hill, along with his nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Ray also leaves behind his special K9 companion, Maggie, and grand dog, Harley.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dr. Scott Blue, Rev. Layton Sampson and Rev. Michael Malpass. Burial will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Memorial donations are requested to be given in Mr. Ray's memory to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.