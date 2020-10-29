LAURINBURG — Alva Gene Leichliter, of Laurinburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Roma Cooper Leichliter and his second wife Vivian Stuckey Leichliter. He is survived by three daughters; Ellen Leichliter of Aberdeen, Mary Anne Leichliter-Rice of Garner, Susan Leichliter of Chapel Hill, one granddaughter, Jade Rice of Raleigh, and one grandson, Emad Ibrahim of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by two step-children; Joy (David) Driggers of Laurinburg, and Bryan (Tracy) Stuckey of Aberdeen. He was loved and cared for by many special friends, such as the Hughes family (Dan, Lee Ann, Breanna, and Danny) and had a wonderful extended family, too numerous to name.

He was born in Milford, NJ in 1922, spending much of his childhood in nearby Upper Black Eddy, PA. He joined the US Army as a young man and fought in both World War II and the Korean War. After retiring in 1967, he served with the Laurinburg City Police Department until 1985. He was a proud veteran and remained active in several retired military and law enforcement organizations.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church in East Laurinburg. He adored watching Lawrence Welk every Saturday night, going to the NC State Fair annually, and eating ice cream. He jumped at the chance to play his harmonica for nearly any occasion, and was particularly fond of patriotic tunes. He was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at Central United Methodist Church in East Laurinburg, NC, (corner of Commonwealth St and 2nd St) on Sunday, November 1, at 12:30 pm. The service will be held in the church parking lot and we ask that attendees remain in their cars. There will be the option to listen on your radio by tuning in to FM 89.9. Burial is planned for a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The family asks that donations be made to Central United Methodist Church. The family also requests that you please consider sending a live plant or planting a tree as a lasting memory.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.