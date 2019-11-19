ROWLAND — Mrs. Amelia Lester Gurley, age 85, of Rowland, NC passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019.

Eulogistic Services in memory of Mrs. Gurley are scheduled to be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church in Rowland, NC beginning at 2:00pm. The Reverend Phyllis McCallum will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rowland, NC. A public viewing as well as visitation will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory as well as honor her legacy are:

Four sons; Brownie Gurley Jr. of Rowland, NC, Terry Gurley of Rowland, NC, Michael Gurley of Warner Robbins, GA, and Lorenza Gurley of Fairfield, OH. Two daughters; Cheryl Gurley of Waldorf, MD and Angela Jones of Rowland, NC.

Services of Comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.