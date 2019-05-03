LAURINBURG — Ann Frazier Pridgen, 81, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.

A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, officiated by Rev. Rob Martin. She was born August 23, 1937 and grew up in Roxboro, NC. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Frazier. She served as a Librarian in Scotland County and as a Guidance Counselor with the Scotland County School System and volunteered at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. Ms. Pridgen was a lover of nature, especially birds, and was particularly fond of the writing of Henry David Thoreau and Robert Frost. She loved poetry, gardening, tending to her flowers and her dog.

She is survived by her son, James Brian Pridgen and his wife, Charla Smith Pridgen of Lewisville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy, https://support.nature.org or The National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com