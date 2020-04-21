LAURINBURG — Ann "Sue" Marie Imbaratto, 71, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, her services will be held at a later date at Saint Mary Catholic Church followed by a celebration of her life at her home.

Born on August 24, 1948, in New York, NY, she is a daughter of Ann McFarland Lurie of Laurinburg and the late Seymour Lurie. Sue was a homemaker and very involved at Saint Mary Catholic Church. She loved to throw parties and was known for cake baking and decorating of cakes. She never met a stranger and everyone loved her. She was a member of Tuesday

Cruisers Club, and a volunteer of the Scotland County Republican Party.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W. Imbaratto, Sr. of the home, her son, John W. Imbaratto, Jr. and his wife, Danielle of Lebanon, TN and their children, Shataveon Bass, Chase Owens, Addison Owens, Haylee Imbaratto, Eystin Owens and Payton Imbaratto; her daughter, Andrea Imbaratto Giraitis and her husband, Noah of Clearwater, FL; her sister, Christine Riggins and her husband, Ken of Lexington, SC; her brother, Marty Lurie of Aspen, CO: and two sister-in-laws, Gina Eskin (Jimmy) of Andover, NJ and Darlene Wiessman (Ross) of Wantage, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made Saint Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 1148, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com