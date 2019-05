WAGRAM — Funeral service for Anna Rebecca Monroe of Wagram will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, 3:00 thru 6:00 pm at Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home.