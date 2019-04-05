LAURINBURG — Anna Worth died on March 15, 2019, at her home at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, NC.

She was born on December 11, 1925, in Jiangyin, China, to missionary parents Rev. Charles W. Worth and Grace McAlpine Worth. Her early education was in Hangzhou and at Shanghai American School, and she graduated from the high school section of Peace College in 1944. She graduated from Queens College, Charlotte, NC, in 1948. Most of Anna's working career was with Blue Bell in Greensboro, retiring in 1985. She lived in Wilmington from 1985 to 1988, when she moved to Laurinburg. In 2011 Anna was awarded the statewide Volunteer Achievement Award

from the NC Association of Homes for the Aging (Leading Age NC) for her extensive volunteer work at Scotia Village. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, by her brothers George Clarkson Worth and Dr.Robert McAlpine Worth, and by her sister Elizabeth McAlpine Worth. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Louise Maxwell Worth of Comer, GA, and Annie Liu Worth of Honolulu, HI; two half-sisters, Lucy C. Worth of Durham, NC, and Julia S. Worth of Wilmington, NC; and eight nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on April 10, at 1:00 PM at Scotia Village, Laurinburg, NC. Graveside services and burial will be held thereafter at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilmington, NC.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium served the family.