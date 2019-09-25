LAURINBURG — Annabel Ruth McKinnon Kitzmiller, age 75 of Laurinburg passed away Monday 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Church in the Pines, officiated by Rev. Crystal Blue with burial following in the McKinnon Cemetery.

Ann was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina on March 26, 1944, daughter of the late Martha Murray McKinnon and James Calvin McKinnon of Laurinburg and sister of the late Martha McKinnon Swearingen. She was raised in Laurinburg, graduating from Laurinburg High School as a member of the class of 1962, and attended Salem College, a private women's college in Winston-Salem (Class of 1968). She met her husband, Thomas Kitzmiller of Printer, WV at the wedding of their best friends, Gayle and George. They have two sons, Christopher and James Kitzmiller, who they raised in Laurinburg. Ann worked as an analyst for the State of North Carolina Department of Social Services for 46 years, both in the field, from Raleigh, and finally from her home office in Laurinburg.

Ann was a supreme lover of animals and humans. She adored all animals, in particular cats and dogs. She also spent time with horses in earlier years, spending time at field trials in Hoffman and at one time in her life, she raised a tiny pet turtle. She was a curious person who took pleasure in reading all types of books, listening to beach music, sitting in front of her crackling fireplace or woodstove with an animal friend on her lap. Cross stitching, drawing house plans and exploring

family history were also some of her favorite things. Ann had many friends and loved sharing time with them and family. Watching football with her husband and occasionally correcting his crosswords brought her pleasure. She was witty and warm, kind and generous. In the words of her sons;" she was a person who had great compassion for all people—no matter how lacking in sense they might be."

Ann is survived by her husband, Thomas Edward Kitzmiller of the home; sons, Christopher "Chris" Murray Kitzmiller of Laurinburg, James "Jim" Calvin Kitzmiller (Celene) of McColl, SC; grandchildren, Kathryn Anne Kitzmiller and Annabel Jane Kitzmiller; nieces, Ann Swearingen and Kirsten Medhurst, along with many loving friends.

Visitation will from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.