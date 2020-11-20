1/
Anne Harriet Drummond
MONROE — Anne Harriet Drummond, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Jesse Helm Nursing Center in Monroe, N.C.

A private funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. JaVan Saxon. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the burial immediately following the service at Hillside Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19, attendees must wear a mask or face covering and please practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born May 23, 1931 in Swanton, OH, in the middle of the depression, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Virginia Harriot Leow Hallett. She was a small-town girl who met a farm boy, fell in love and married Alfred "Al" Harold Drummond.

She lived in several locations, including Shreveport, LA, Luckey, OH, and Laurinburg, NC. She raised her family in Laurinburg.

She is survived by her children, Marianne Rotert and husband Gary of Manteca, CA, Becky DeGennaro of Jacksonville, FL, Connie Robison and husband Russ of Cary, NC, Richard Drummond of Monroe, NC, Mark Drummond and wife Amy of Knoxville, TN, and Anne Marie Livingstone and husband Jason of Damascus, OR; daughter-in-law, Ann Drummond of

Laurinburg, NC; siblings, Francis Brueshaber, Doris Skalski, Dennis Hallett, Walter J. Hallett, Mary Clark, and Michael Hallett; seventeen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Drummond, son, Mike Drummond, and her siblings, Amy Trausch, Barbara Dudek, and Sherman Hallett.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
