LAURINBURG — Anne Moore Hardesty Burgin passed away at Scotia Village on April 6, 2019 in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 at Faith Presbyterian Church, Laurinburg, NC, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Mercer. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. She was born July 30, 1940 in Front Royal, Virginia to Lavalette and Richard Hardesty. She graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, attended Mary Washington College and graduated from Hamlet Hospital School of Nursing.

She was married in 1959 to Howard C. Burgin, Jr. of Delta, Ohio. Both taught school in McComb, Ohio before moving to Oklahoma and then to Rockingham, NC. There she served as Assistant Administrator at Richmond Memorial Hospital. She and Howard retired to Pawleys Island, SC in 1994. She enjoyed playing tennis, cooking, entertaining and many activities at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder. Anne was also a member of the Arthur Manigault Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 2016, Anne and Howard moved to Scotia Village where she was active at Faith Presbyterian Church.

Anne is survived by her husband; son Richard Howard Burgin (Ruth) of Pinehurst, NC; daughter, Amy Burgin Rounds (Carson) of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Emily Baumhoer of Bluffton, SC, Harris Burgin of Chapel Hill, NC, J. Robertson of Johns Island, SC, Chris Rounds of Atlanta, GA, Zachary Rounds of Raleigh, NC and Libby Rounds of Brooklyn, NY; two great-grandchildren, Harrison Huffman and Hadley Anne Huffman both of Bluffton, SC; and a sister, Sandra Hardesty Stein of Fredericksburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2220 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

