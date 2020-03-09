LAURINBURG — Anne Scott Phelan was born December 1, 1949 to the late Douglas Scott and Eloise Grant Scott. She dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family as a homemaker. She will forever be cherished as a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, a devoted sister and friend. Ann passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Anne leaves behind her husband Andrew C. Phelan, Jr., of the home; children, Jenny Johanns, husband, Tim and daughter, Amy of Zebulon, Christopher Phelan, wife, Sharon and children, Caroline and Ashlynne of Raleigh; sister, Nan S. Garrett of Greenville.

Services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.