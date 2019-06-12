LAURINBURG — Annie Hazel Coates, of Laurinburg, who was a retired professor at UNCP and St. Andrews University, passed away on June 10, 2019, only two days following her 100th birthday.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel. A private family burial will immediately follow the service.

She is survived by her sister Mable Buchanan and nephew John MacNeill and family. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com