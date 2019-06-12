Annie Hazel Coates

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Hazel Coates.
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAURINBURG — Annie Hazel Coates, of Laurinburg, who was a retired professor at UNCP and St. Andrews University, passed away on June 10, 2019, only two days following her 100th birthday.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel. A private family burial will immediately follow the service.

She is survived by her sister Mable Buchanan and nephew John MacNeill and family. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.