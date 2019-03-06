ROWLAND — Ms. Annie M. Campbell of Rowland, NC entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 9:00am-11:00am at the Cotton Valley Church of Rowland, NC. Funeral services will follow immediately. The internment will also follow at the Cotton Valley Church Cemetery. Survivors include: Two sons, James Campbell and Glenn Baker; One daughter, Jaqueline Campbell; Six sisters; Almatine Fletcher, Ruby Fletcher, Shirley Fletcher, Mable Fletcher, Rebecca Fletcher, and Laura Lee-Mitchell.

Final Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.