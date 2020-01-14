LAURINBURG — Ansel Marion Bridges, age 85 of Laurinburg passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Born November 25, 1934, Ansel was a loving son of the late Marion Douglas Bridges and Myrtle Owens Bridges of Scotland County. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He enjoyed his life work in the food industry and landscaping business. Ansel served as a faithful member of the East Laurinburg Church of God. He enjoyed reading, gardening, digging in the dirt and especially his long walks talking with Jesus.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Joyce Bridges and son, Michael Wright; brothers, Harold Bridges, Alford Bridges and sister, Beatrice Dixon.

Ansel is survived by his daughters, Cindy Currie of Pinehurst; Joy Sessoms of Aberdeen; Angela Vance of Kill Devil Hills; Vicky Aldrich of Conway, SC; Diane Ray of Marston; brothers, Cecil Bridges of Lumberton; William "Billy" Bridges of Butner; and sister, Dorothy Danos of Laurinburg; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, his many nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

A celebration of life memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Brett Davis and Rev. Harry Clark. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.