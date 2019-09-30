LAUREL HILL — Archie Amos Dunn, Jr., age 56 of Laurel Hill, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Archie was a son of Gloria DeLong Dunn and the late Archie Amos Dunn, Sr., born February 11, 1963 in Scotland County. He worked in construction, loved woodworking, hunting and drawing. Archie also enjoyed studying Indian Heritage and sharing time with friends.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Dunn and sister, Sarina Dunn.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria J. DeLong Dunn of the home; son, Timothy Dunn of Michigan; daughters, Kasey Wallace of Monroe, Dakota Dunn of Prospect and grandchildren, Hunner Wallace and Brystal Wallace.

The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with services following officiated by Pastor David Shoemake. A private interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be give to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC, 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.