LAURINBURG — Artemus "Ron" Far'Ron Gales, 41, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Minister Roy Miller. Due to the COVID-19 mandate, attendance is limited. His service will be live streamed on our Facebook page. Born June 17, 1978 in Scotland County, he is a son of Ernest Gales and the late Katie McKoy Gales. Ron, as he was affectionately known, worked at Scotia Village for 21 years where he received many appreciation awards. He enjoyed reading history and war books, and loved football and basketball. His favorite teams were the Carolina Panthers and the LA Lakers. He was a huge Lebron James fan. Ron was a very humbled man. He loved taking pictures of freshly blooming flowers and enjoyed God's many blessings. He was one of kind as he was always lending a helping hand to others and putting others before himself. His favorite saying was "I'm just being me." Along with his father, he is survived by his sister, Samantha Gales of Laurinburg; his brother, Darrick Gales of Laurinburg; two nephews, Seve Gales of Laurinburg and Nashon Gales of Rowland; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friends, Tammy White, Calvin, James and Archie. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 19 to May 20, 2020.