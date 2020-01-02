LAURINBURG — Arthur Campbell III, son of the late Arthur Campbell Jr. and Vera Mae Oates Campbell Blakely, was born on September 9, 1951, in Laurinburg.

One of Arthur's greatest accomplishments was when he learned about his creator and dedicated his life to Jehovah by water baptism on November 10, 2002. He was very active in the Laurinburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved sharing in the public ministry. He would willingly assist wherever and whenever he was needed.

Arthur accomplished many things in his life. He graduated from I. E. Johnson High School in 1969. Arthur joined the Marines and shortly after was Honorably discharged due to an injury. For a change of scenery and better opportunities, Arthur moved to Patterson, New Jersey. He obtained employment as custodian in a nursing home facility.

In time, Arthur left Patterson, NJ, returned to North Carolina, then met and married his first wife, Teresa Adams, returned to Somerset JF and worked at Wonder Bread for 14 years. Into his union three daughters were born, Kanodsha L., Akeia T. and V'era K. Campbell. Later in Arthur's life he met his second wife Crystal Plummer. Arthur and Crystal relocated to Laurinburg. They were inseparable. Arthur and Crystal married in April of 1998. Together they raised her daughter Cryshona Peacola McMillan (Melvin). Arthur worked at Quincy's and Perdue here in Scotland County where he retired in 2001.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 21 years, Crystal Campbell, 3 brothers, Bobbie (Betty), Nelson, Lavont (Mary), 2 sisters, Sandra and Rachell Campbell, 4 daughters, 17 grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, a multitude of relatives, family and friends.

From his early school years, Arthur enjoyed fabricating many things. He loved creation and Arts and Crafts, thus fondly earning the nick name "Crab." He liked to paint, had a sense of humor, loved word cookie games and liked to enjoy creation while working outdoors. Arthur loved helping others, sharing dishes of food, groceries, and lending a hand to friends and neighbors whenever needed.

A memorial service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall until service time.

