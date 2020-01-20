Laurinburg — Aubrey Pittman Hammond, Jr., age 97, a life-long Laurinburg resident, passed away at Prestwick Village on Sunday January 19, 2020.

Aubrey was born on October 11, 1922 to the late Aubrey Pittman and Loma Easterling McLaurin Hammond. He was employed by the City of Laurinburg. Aubrey and his wife, the late Virginia Tucker Hammond, had two children, Aubrey Pittman Hammond III and a deceased infant son, Charles Leon Hammond.

Besides his parents, wife, and infant son, Aubrey was preceded in death by his brother James W. McLaurin and two sisters, Loma McLaurin McQueen and Marilyn Hammond Rahing. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg officiated by the Rev. John G. Cottingham.

The family would like to thank Prestwick Village and its staff for their loving care

through the years.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com