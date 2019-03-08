RALEIGH — Barbara Hoffman Curtis, of Raleigh passed away into the loving hands of her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2019.

Born to Norman and Carolyn Hutaff Hoffman, raised in Greensboro, she graduated from Page High School, Peace College, and UNC-G. and was married at First Presbyterian Church, in Greensboro, and began a marriage that has lasted for 52 years. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter Donna Curtis McClatchey into their family. Donna and her husband Billy McClatchey have blessed them with three wonderful grandchildren, Abigail Curtis McClatchey, Sarah Curtis McClatchey, and William Mann McClatchey III.

After marriage, Barbara taught school, first in Cherryville, NC and later in Scotland County before joining her husband as Secretary-Treasurer of the Curtis Media Group. She also served as a Vice President and Director of the Curtis Foundation. Together they spent three years in Cherryville followed by 12 years in Laurinburg, NC before moving to Raleigh, their home since 1984.

Active at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, she served as Chair of the Administrative Board, Lay Leader and on numerous commissions and boards. she co-founded several ministries, including one for high school girls aptly named The King's Princesses.

She also served on the Board of Visitors and later as a Trustee at Peace College. Barbara recently served as a Trustee of the William Peace University Foundation. She received the Peace College Distinguished Alumna Award.

In addition, she was a director of the University of North Carolina Medical Foundation and on the UNC Heath Service Cardiology Advisory Board.

In 2019, she received the American Red Cross Humanitarian Award. Barbara was the Honorary Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Association Gala and the Humane Society Fur Ball. She was a supporter of the Methodist Home for Children and their newly completed Childhood Development Center, which is being named in her honor.

Barbara will be remembered for her cheerful smile and the friends that she made in all walks of life. Her wonderful sense of humor that allowed her to make everyone she met feel welcomed and a part of her life.

She was a 50 year survivor of cancer.

Barbara was a faithful and loving daughter, sister, friend and mentor to so many, and was known for her love and devotion to her husband, daughter and grandchildren, whom she adored and made the primary focus of her life, second only to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was known for her deep and abiding faith and prayer life. She prayed daily for not only those closest to her, but for so many others. Her biggest loves and source of pride were her three grandchildren and shared an usually strong relationship with all three.

She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Carolyn Hoffman, and her brother-in-law, Brad Adams.

In addition to her immediate family, Barbara is survived by her brothers, Eric Hoffman (Amy ) of Southport, NC, Rev. Fred Hoffman (Dotsi) of Concord, NC; her sister, Tina Adams of Greensboro; her brother- in-law, Dr. John Curtis and his wife Dr. Joan Curtis of Athens, GA; and many nieces and nephews .

A service to honor and celebrate Barbara's life will be held Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am at Edenton Street United Methodist Church; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (unclineberger.org); or the Methodist Home for Children (mhfc.org).

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC. A complete obituary can be seen at www.brownwynneraleigh.com